The Dubai Police General Command called on members of the public to identify a man whose body was found in Dubai Creek, bearing African features, and in his second decade of life, wearing an orange sports shirt with black pants, and not carrying identification papers, and since the body was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department of the General Administration For forensic evidence and criminology to examine and ascertain the cause of death, the police did not see anyone to report the loss of their owner.

The Ports Police Center called on members of the public to identify the owner of the unknown body, and whoever has any information about him can call the call center on the number 901, and if the caller is from outside the Emirate of Dubai, he must add 04 before the contact number.



