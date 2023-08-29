Dubai Police has intensified its presence around schools, as part of the “Accident-Free Day” initiative, which continues for the fifth year in a row, achieving a zero result in the traffic accident mortality index.

The Assistant Commander for Operations Affairs, Major General Abdullah Al-Ghaithi, said during his visit to the Scientific Research School in Al-Warqaa that the initiative that was launched yesterday comes within the initiatives and efforts that enhance traffic safety according to the vision of Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

He added that the initiative aims to intensify traffic awareness, to encourage and urge the public to actively participate in promoting public safety, noting that the initiative has achieved great success over the past five years.

He explained that the Dubai Police will intensify patrols in school areas to maintain the flow of traffic, and will also organize lectures to educate students in schools throughout the academic year, in coordination with educational authorities.

In turn, the Director of the General Department of Traffic in Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, visited a number of schools within the “Accident Free Day” initiative, met a number of school faculty members and gave an explanation about the “Accident Free Day” initiative, which achieved “zero” deaths. Accidents, and a decrease in the rate of accidents on the first school day in Dubai, during the past five years, as a result of the integrated efforts of various parties and the great commitment by drivers and students’ families to traffic laws, which contributed to achieving a safe return to school life.

He added that the initiative aims to correct the behavior of drivers through partnership in responsibility to achieve zero accidents leading to deaths, indicating that it provided members of the public with the opportunity to participate in the success of its activities by creating a spirit of challenge for them by avoiding traffic errors, and increasing awareness by reducing the number of violations. and reduce the accident rate.