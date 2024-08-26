Dubai Police welcomed the new academic year with an integrated security plan, in coordination and cooperation with strategic partners and relevant authorities, to ensure the highest standards of security and safety for students, their parents, educational staff and road users.

The Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said that the “A Day Without Accidents” campaign was launched on August 26, the first day of school, and is part of the initiatives and efforts organized by the Ministry of Interior to correct driver behavior through partnership in responsibility, with the aim of achieving the highest levels of safety, preserving lives and property, and achieving the highest success rates in the national index, and encouraging and urging the public to actively participate in the campaign. Four traffic points will be deducted for those who commit by signing the pledge via the Ministry of Interior’s link.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei stressed Dubai Police’s keenness to provide the highest standards of security and traffic safety for school students, by harnessing all its capabilities by distributing security patrols and police personnel in front of schools, adjacent roads and intersections, to regulate traffic and secure the entry and exit of school students, under the supervision of directors of general departments and their deputies, directors of centres and their deputies, as well as senior officers, stressing that the safety of students, parents and educational staff is a top priority for Dubai Police.

Al Mazrouei pointed out that the campaign has achieved success in previous years, as a result of the commitment of drivers and parents to traffic laws, which contributed to achieving a safe return to school life, noting that the campaign seeks to provide an opportunity for members of the public to participate in the success of its activities by creating a spirit of challenge among them by avoiding traffic errors, increasing awareness by reducing the number of violations, and lowering the rate of accidents.

For his part, the Acting Director of the General Traffic Department, Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, said that Dubai Police has developed traffic plans that ensure a safe school year for students and their parents. It has distributed traffic patrols in front of schools, at intersections and internal roads, to manage traffic in the emirate, resolve traffic congestion, organize traffic, facilitate the movement of school buses, and organize the entry of students to their schools, in addition to ensuring pedestrian crossings, to ensure traffic safety for our students while getting off the vehicle and reaching the school gate, in order to achieve its objectives that are consistent with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy, which aims to make roads safer.

Brigadier Jumaa bin Suwaidan explained that Dubai Police has prepared a marketing plan for the initiative through awareness videos, spreading awareness on Dubai Police websites and social media sites, ATMs, and the email of Dubai Police employees and employees of government departments, through awareness posters, and publishing the campaign poster in government and private entities and institutions in the emirate, as well as in shopping malls, and on smart boards on all streets of the emirate, in addition to sending text messages, in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority, the Telecommunications Corporation, and the Du Foundation, to educate the public, and present awareness lectures to driving institutes and delivery companies.