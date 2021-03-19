The Dubai Police Innovation Council organized a discussion session, which included members of the council, representatives of the Dubai Police Council for college and university students, a number of university students, and owners of innovations and intellectual creations, with the aim of reviewing plans for innovative projects for this year, and preparing for the expanded retreat that the council will organize. Innovation experts and officials, and students of colleges and universities from various emirates of the country. The Chairman of the Dubai Police Innovation Council, Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Bin Sebaa Al-Marri, said that this discussion session comes within the framework of the Innovation Council’s keenness to involve students, innovators and innovators in presenting creative ideas and proposals. It contributes to supporting the innovation system in Dubai Police, which aims to make the Dubai Police General Command the first institution to adopt the visions and aspirations of the leadership to make the UAE at the forefront of the world in the field of innovation. The decision, with the participation of male and female students from various universities in the country, with the aim of coming up with innovative projects that focus on applications and projects that serve Police work in the Dubai Police General Headquarters, which can make a quantum leap in institutional performance.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

