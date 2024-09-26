Dubai Police General Command announced, through its platform at the Emirates Careers Fair 2024 (Roya), the platform specialized in employing and empowering Emiratis, that the number of vacancies has been increased to 180 for men and women wishing to join the Dubai Police.

The Director General of Human Resources, Major General Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad, confirmed that under the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the number of job vacancies announced during their participation in the platform has been raised to 180, after adding five new vacancies for those wishing to join the Dubai Police Air Wing Center, subjecting them to intensive and multiple tests, and enrolling them in the necessary training and specialized courses, in addition to 175 job vacancies available for holders of university and secondary school certificates, with 50 vacancies for university graduates from various specializations, and 125 vacancies for secondary school graduates.

He added: “Offering these vacancies confirms the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to enable citizens to join an ambitious and pioneering police work environment, and to enhance the future work system with national cadres capable of anticipating the future, and to consolidate the sense of security and safety among members of society.”

For his part, Colonel Hamad bin Dafoos, Director of the Selection and Recruitment Department at the General Department of Human Resources, stressed that increasing the number of vacancies comes within the framework of Dubai Police’s keenness to support the country’s strategic directions, in empowering Emirati youth in various security jobs, and placing Emiratisation at the top of its agenda by attracting Emirati cadres of both genders, to be part of the police security work system. It will also provide, through its platform at the exhibition, electronic devices to enable those wishing to join Dubai Police to apply for jobs in a smart way via the Dubai Police website https://srs.dubaipolice.gov.ae.

He pointed out that the specializations required for the vacancies are graduates of human resources, accounting, computer engineering and science, psychology, governance, information systems, information security, and pilot, in addition to other specialized police jobs.

He explained that those wishing to join the Dubai Police must meet the registration requirements, including that the applicant be a citizen of the country, not less than 18 years old, have a high school diploma, successfully pass smart tests, a personal interview, and successfully pass medical tests. The applicant must not have been previously convicted of a crime that violates honor and integrity, and must not have been stripped of his military rank, expelled or dismissed from service by any security, military or civil authority. He wished success to all those wishing to join the Dubai Police, explaining that the Emirates Careers Fair is an opportunity to meet qualified and specialized university graduates, in addition to meeting high school graduates from young citizens to learn about their capabilities and ambitions to join police work.