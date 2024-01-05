The Dubai Police General Traffic Department seized a recreational vehicle and motorcycle, whose drivers used them illegally by performing demonstrations in family camping areas in the Al Ruwayyah area, endangering their personal lives and those of others.

Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, explained that traffic patrols were able to arrest two reckless drivers, one of whom was driving a four-wheel drive vehicle, and the other a recreational motorcycle. This caused sand to fly over them, disrupting their peace of mind and their moments of enjoying the winter weather. Major General Al Mazrouei pointed out that the traffic patrols dealt with the situation firmly, as the vehicle and bike were immediately seized, and the drivers were transferred to the relevant police station to complete the legal procedures and file reports against them.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei stressed the rejection of any behavior that is disgraceful to public morals and a violation of the rights of others, pointing out that the provisions of Decree (30) regarding the seizure of vehicles have been implemented, which aims to preserve lives and property and confront reckless drivers who endanger their lives and the lives of others, as the value of releasing the impoundment will reach Vehicle and bicycle up to 50 thousand dirhams each.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei pointed out that there are deterrent measures against driving recreational vehicles or bicycles recklessly and recklessly in wild places, stressing that driving vehicles, quad bikes, etc. in wild areas is subject to many standards that guarantee the safety of everyone, warning against engaging in acts of chaos, driving recklessly and causing damage. Disturbing others.