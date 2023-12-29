Dubai Traffic impounded 5 vehicles whose drivers committed acts of chaos, display, noise, and disturbance to residents of residential areas in the Nadal Sheba area and Al-Midan Street, thereby causing disturbance and disrupting the security and calm of the traffic street, with their cars, their dangerous movements, and their loud sounds, and endangering their lives and the lives of road users.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, called on parents to tighten control over their children and monitor their behavior while driving, and to provide them with greater awareness and awareness of the seriousness of the illegal actions they commit that endanger their lives and the lives of road users, referring to Decree No. 30 of 2023 amending some provisions of Decree No. 29 of 2015 regarding the seizure of vehicles in the Emirate of Dubai, which includes a tightening of the “value of releasing the seizure” of the violating vehicle, with a value of fifty thousand dirhams (50,000).

Major General Al Mazrouei pointed out that the impoundment of violating vehicles extends for varying periods, in addition to the financial fine imposed in accordance with the Federal Traffic Law, noting that warnings were made against these wrong practices earlier, and emphasizing that there are clear instructions not to tolerate the perpetrators of these traffic violations. Within the framework of preserving the cultural appearance of the emirate.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei warned against carrying out acts of chaos and disturbance on the roads, explaining that the law punishes those who commit them by stopping them, impounding their vehicles, and taking legal measures against them. Emphasizing that there will be no complacency in confronting the perpetrators of these acts.

The Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police appealed to community members when observing negative phenomena or dangerous behaviors to report them to the “Police Eye” service via the Dubai Police application on smart phones, or by calling 901, wishing safety for everyone.