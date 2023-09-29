Acting Deputy Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Khalfan Al Qaidi, said that during the past two days, traffic patrols were able to impound 36 vehicles whose drivers violated traffic rules and traffic regulations.

He pointed out that the violations varied between carrying out random marches, driving a vehicle in a way that endangers his life or the lives of others or their safety or security, engaging in chaos on the roads, making changes to the vehicle’s engine or base without a license, causing inconvenience to the residents of the emirate, and blurring the number plates. And throwing waste on the public road. He stressed that these behaviors were met with firm measures by police officers, especially since Dubai Police had previously warned that these actions required it to implement Decree No. 30 of 2023 regarding the seizure of vehicles in which the value of releasing the vehicle impoundment reaches 50,000 fifty thousand dirhams.

Colonel Muhammad Al-Qaidi warned against driving vehicles recklessly and recklessly on the roads, noting that the law punishes anyone who drives in a way that endangers his life or the life of others or their safety or security, or drives in a way that would cause damage to the road, as their vehicles are impounded for varying periods. Pointing out that at least 80% of the perpetrators of these acts were exposed to serious accidents that resulted in deaths and serious injuries. Stressing that police personnel will not be complacent in confronting those who commit violations of all kinds in order to preserve their safety and that of road users.

Colonel Mohammed Al Qaidi pointed out that despite the warnings issued by Dubai Police about the necessity of adhering to traffic laws and regulations, there is a lack of awareness among a group of drivers who carried out marches and chaos, pointing out that the drivers of the impounded vehicles committed several violations that required the immediate seizure of their vehicles.

The Acting Deputy Director of the General Traffic Department called on community members to report when observing negative phenomena on the roads, through the “Police Eye” service in the Dubai Police application on smart phones, or by calling the We Are All Police service on 901.