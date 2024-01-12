The Dubai Police General Traffic Department seized 132 vehicles, including 91 cars and 41 motorcycles, as part of a campaign that resulted in 560 traffic tickets being issued to non-compliant drivers.

Director of the General Traffic Department, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said that Dubai Police will not tolerate this category of drivers and will summon parents of juveniles and teenagers caught driving vehicles recklessly.

He added that the provisions of Decree (30) of 2023 regarding the impoundment of vehicles, which aims to preserve lives and property and confront reckless drivers who endanger their safety and the security of others, will be implemented, noting that the value of releasing the impoundment of violating vehicles and bicycles according to the decree reaches 50 fifty thousand dirhams.

He explained that the lack of awareness among some parents leads children to commit many violations that pose a threat to their lives if they are exposed to serious accidents, calling on community members to report these practices through the “Police Eye” service in the Dubai Police application on smart phones, or by calling 901.