Early yesterday morning, Dubai Police implemented a “fog system” to avoid serious traffic accidents in light of the formation of fog.

The Command and Control Center Department in the General Department of Operations at Dubai Police received 1810 phone calls (from 6 to 9 am yesterday), and recorded 24 traffic accidents, including 22 minor accidents and two major accidents.

The director of the department, Colonel Turki Abdul Rahman bin Faris, said that the center recorded an increase in the number of incoming calls due to fog by 30% yesterday morning, compared to the same period last Sunday morning, which did not witness any fog.

He explained that the administration, in coordination with its counterparts in the neighboring Emirates, had implemented the “fog system” since the early hours of the morning, with the aim of preventing the movement of trucks on the highways during the fog period to ensure the smooth flow of movement and prevent major traffic accidents.

Bin Faris appealed to drivers to follow the instructions given by the concerned authorities while driving in fog or rainy weather in light of the low level of visibility, in order to avoid accidents, pointing to the importance of ensuring the cleanliness of the windshield, windows, lights and light signals, and reassurance of their effectiveness before driving the vehicle, in addition to Leave sufficient distance between vehicles, reduce speed, adhere to the traffic line, and do not change lanes unless necessary. He stressed the importance of using lights early in the morning when going out to work, and inspecting the weather to avoid traffic accidents.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

