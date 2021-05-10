Dubai Police confirmed that it has passed the advice and warning stage against violating precautionary measures against the emerging corona virus, Covid 19, and there is no way but to violate and punish those who are not committed, and to protect the majority of community members who respect the law and realize the importance of following the instructions, in order to preserve their safety and the security of everyone.

The Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, Major General Abdullah Al-Ghaithi, said during a press conference about the Dubai Police’s readiness to secure Eid Al Fitr events that the positive results achieved, whether at the level of the state or the emirate, were achieved thanks to the cooperation of the public, pointing out that 3000 policemen will be responsible for securing events. Eid in Dubai.

While the Director of the General Traffic Department, Brigadier General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, stated that Dubai Police will take strict measures against violators, whether in public places or even violators in homes, in accordance with the decisions of the State Attorney General, pointing to the registration of two violators of people who did not abide by the decisions related to preventing gatherings or parties In private homes and places, but Dubai Police did not announce them in light of the fact that they are two individual cases out of the majority of committed members of society.





