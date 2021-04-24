The Director of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police, Brigadier General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, identified seven main reasons for the outbreak of fires in vehicles during the summer and with the gradual rise in temperature, which are, first, the lack of regular maintenance of the vehicle, and the replacement of damaged parts with new ones, especially those related to the engine, and secondly, resorting to Unreliable repair workshops, and third, not treating leaks, especially in oil or fuel, and fourth, adding new electrical connections in the wrong ways, and fifth, uncertainty of the radiator water level, and sixthly leaving flammable materials in the vehicle such as perfumes, sterilizers and lighters, and seventh The introduction of fundamental modifications to the car to increase its speed or engine sound, in a way that violates its safety.

In detail, the Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Brigadier Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei, said that in light of the high temperatures that the country is experiencing during the summer period, vehicle drivers must ensure that all safety and security measures are available in the vehicle, and periodically inspect them, in addition to adhering to laws and regulations Traffic while driving.

Al-Mazrouei warned against installing external additions to the vehicle from other than the approved authorities, as it usually leads to frequent breakdowns and is a major cause of vehicle fires, especially in the summer and high temperatures, stressing that neglecting maintenance or resorting to unreliable repair workshops is one of the most prominent causes of these accidents.

He pointed out that among the reasons that lead to the outbreak of fires in vehicles in the summer season, as well as not treating leaks, especially in fuel, oils or engine coolant water, and maintaining electrical parts by unqualified people, or adding new electrical connections in the wrong ways, and not adhering to the periodic maintenance of the vehicle. And the lack of verification of the coolant water level in the engine (radiator). In addition to other reasons, such as leaving flammable materials in the vehicle such as perfumes, sterilizers and lighters.

He called on vehicle drivers to follow the prevention and safety guidelines in vehicles, and to conduct regular checks and maintenance on an ongoing basis to ensure their suitability for road traffic, and to ensure the safety of tires and operating equipment on them to ensure their safety.





