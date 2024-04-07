The Dubai Police General Command announced that it has designated 7 areas in the emirate for Eid al-Fitr cannons.

On this occasion, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, Major General Abdullah Ali Al-Ghaithi, congratulated citizens, residents and visitors throughout the Emirates on the occasion of the happy Eid Al-Fitr, may God bring it back to the Arab and Islamic nations in Yemen with blessings, stressing the completion of all preparations to prepare the cannons to announce the arrival of the Eid. , which will be distributed over 7 regions in the Emirate of Dubai.

Major General Abdullah Al Ghaithi said that the Iftar or Eid cannon is considered a revival of local customs and traditions, and part of our adherence to the authentic social heritage that has been deeply rooted in the memory and conscience of Emirati society, as the cannon is a tradition that the people of the Emirates and residents of the country have become accustomed to.

Major General Al Ghaithi explained that the cannon was a means by which fasting people could find out when to break the fast or announce the Eid, before the invention of clocks, but the Emirate of Dubai is keen to continue this authentic custom, even in our current era full of digital devices and advanced technologies.

For his part, the commander and commander of the cannon team, Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, confirmed that they have made all arrangements to announce the happy Eid Al Fitr, in addition to forming a work crew in each of the seven sites chosen to distribute the Eid cannons, and those areas are represented in the Zabeel area next to… Zabeel Grand Mosque, and at the Eid prayer halls in Nad Al Sheba, Nad Al Hamar, Al Baraha, Al Barsha, Umm Suqeim, and Hatta.