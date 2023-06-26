The Dubai Police General Command announced that it has identified 6 areas in the emirate for the presence of the Eid Al-Adha cannon.

The Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, Major General Abdullah Ali Al-Ghaithi, congratulated citizens, residents and visitors across the Emirates on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, stressing the completion of all preparations for equipping the cannons, as they will be distributed to the designated areas.

Major General Abdullah Al-Ghaithi added, “The Eid cannon is considered part of the authentic social heritage that is rooted in the memory and conscience of the Emirati society, and that the Emirate of Dubai is keen to continue this authentic custom, even in our current era full of digital devices and advanced technologies.”

For his part, Major Abdullah Tarish Al-Amimi, Commander and Commander of the Cannon Team, confirmed that the Dubai Police have made all arrangements and preparations for the work teams in each of the six sites that have been selected, which are: the Zabeel Grand Mosque in the Zabeel region, the Eid prayer hall in the Nad Al Sheba region. The Eid prayer hall in the Mankhool area, the Eid prayer hall in the Al Baraha area, the Eid prayer hall in the Nad Al Hamar area, and the Eid prayer hall in the Umm Suqeim area.