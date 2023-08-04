1,392 male and female students from several schools participated in a graduation ceremony organized by the police for its summer program for students, to conclude a package of intensive educational and sports activities that students from 20 nationalities benefited from, under the slogan “Our summer is security and happiness… innovation and leadership” in cooperation with the School Education Foundation and the Knowledge and Development Authority Humanity in Dubai, and the Dubai Sports Council.

The students made various presentations, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Abdullah Muhammad Al-Basti, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri and his assistants, and the Director-General of the Community Development Authority, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, in addition to the Director-General of the Watani Al-Emarat Foundation, member of the National Council, Dirar Belhoul Al-Falasi. And the Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, Saeed Hareb, and the CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage, Abdullah Hamdan Bin Dalmook.

Al-Marri praised the performance of the participating students, and their keenness to adhere to and discipline in the summer courses program, and to benefit from the various specialized activities offered by the Dubai Student Council at the International Hemaya Center, pointing out that parents showed clear interest during the program, which contributed to prompting their children to make the optimal investment of their spare time through programs And activities that refine personality, develop skill, enhance self-confidence and take responsibility. Al-Marri affirmed Dubai Police’s commitment to students during the summer vacations, believing in the necessity of participating in preparing disciplined, aware and educated generations, and capable of facing the challenges that arise in societies in a positive way, indicating that the programs offered by Hemaya International Center keep pace with the latest developments and take into account the immediate and future needs of students. . In turn, the Director of the General Department for Drug Control, Major General Eid Mohammed Thani Hareb, said that the Dubai Police summer activities programs have an impact on the students’ personality, as they deepen their sense of belonging and respect for regulations and laws, and promote awareness and the values ​​of courage, daring and sacrifice in serving and defending the country. He added, “Building the personality of the individual requires years of work and concerted efforts between all parties to the educational system, in partnership with various governmental and semi-governmental institutions, to participate in creating a generation that carries the banner of the future in various disciplines, and is able to complete the march. Therefore, Hemaya International Center is launched in the General Administration to combat Drugs, its programs and courses according to a well-studied work methodology that keeps pace with needs and takes into account global developments, so that together we can prepare the future generation.