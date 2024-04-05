The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, witnessed a ceremony honoring public administrations, police stations, individuals and students of protection schools, winners of the 41st Ramadan religious competitions, which are organized by the Dubai Police General Command in the context of the constant keenness to enhance religious awareness and raise the cultural and intellectual level of the participants. Coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan.

Al Marri said that since the launch of the first competition sessions in 1983, it has witnessed an increase in the number of participants from various categories every year, as the Dubai Police General Command paid special attention to Ramadan competitions, because of their positive effects that are reflected in the employee’s life and provide him with the highest meanings. Tolerant Islamic values, adhering to the virtues of morals and tolerance, and the values ​​of honesty and job honesty that encourage dedication, team spirit, impartiality, working to achieve justice, and transparency.

Al Marri honored at the Dubai Police Officers Club the winners of the competitions, the prizes of which amount to 334 thousand dirhams, and include three categories: the Holy Qur’an, the Noble Prophet’s Hadith, and the Cultural Award, in the presence of assistants to the Commander-in-Chief, directors of public departments and police stations, and students of protection schools.