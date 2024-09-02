The Acting Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, honoured a number of report recipients at the Command and Control Centre in the General Department of Operations, and patrol officers at Naif and Al Qusais Police Stations, in appreciation of their dedication to work, their efforts in enhancing security and safety, their dedication in quickly moving to accident sites, their contribution to arresting wanted persons and violators, and controlling traffic on the road.

Al Mansouri said during the regular meeting of the Criminal Investigation Department leaders at Dubai Police that the recipients of reports play a vital role in providing humanitarian services, saving people’s lives and helping others, through their work in the Command and Control Center at the General Department of Operations at Dubai Police, as the process of receiving reports on the emergency phone (999) is a humanitarian mission in itself, as any delay in the arrival of the police patrol to the scene of the accident may lead to the condition of the injured person worsening or his death, as it is a task that requires a lot of tact, patience and good behavior in receiving calls from members of the public to report accidents.

He appreciated the great role played by patrol officers in their quick response to incidents.