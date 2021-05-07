Dubai (Union)

Colonel Ali Khalfan Al Mansoori, Deputy Director of the General Department for Community Happiness in Dubai Police, and Saif Al Falasi, Chairman of the People of Determination Council, honored the volunteers of the Positive Spirit Initiative that was held in Al Khawaneej area.

Colonel Ali Al-Mansoori praised, during the honoring ceremony held at Dubai Police headquarters, the distinguished role of volunteers in the success of the activities of the positive spirit initiative, and their contribution to achieving the desired goals of the initiative.

Colonel Ali Al Mansoori emphasized that “Dubai Police” worked from an early age to consolidate the concept of social responsibility, and created an integrated system and platform for volunteering in community initiatives implemented by Dubai Police, given the positive repercussions of volunteering on the individual, family and society, wishing them to continue excellence and work within the framework of Reflects the holistic role of Dubai Police in society.

Saif Al Falasi emphasized the continuous and distinguished tender shown by the volunteers through the many activities carried out by the Positive Spirit Initiative, in a way that reflects the efforts made by the “Dubai Police” in this regard.

The honors included Captain Muhammad Shahriyar al-Balushi, the best administrative volunteer commander, Lieutenant Ali Ahmed Shahwari, the best volunteer in the happiness of the public, and Lieutenant Asim Mohsin Shayi, the best field volunteer, and Lieutenant Mona Abbas al-Balushi, the best administrative volunteer leader, and Lieutenant Maitha Salem Shukri, the best volunteer in Happiness The audience, Staff Sergeant Khaled Dhaifallah, the first in ideas and proposals, Sgt. Nawal Rashid Khairy, the first in the number of posts, and Sgt Maryam Muhammad al-Badwawi, the best field volunteer commander, Corporal Fatima Muhammad al-Badwawi, the best field volunteer commander, and civilian Awad Saeed Awad, the first to attend and leave The activities of the Positive Spirit Initiative will continue until the end of the Holy Ramadan.