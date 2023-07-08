Colin Baer, ​​Chairman of the Council of Scholars of Dubai Police, Colonel Hisham Al-Suwaidi, in the presence of his deputy, Captain Khabeer Abdullah Al-Bastaki, honored Mr. Colin Baer, ​​in appreciation of his fruitful giving, distinction and sincere service in the Dubai Police that spanned 20 years.

Colonel Hisham Al-Suwaidi praised Bayer’s efforts and efficiency in performing the tasks entrusted to him during his tenure in the Explosives Department, and he was an example of ethics and dedication to work.

He added that the Ulama Council is keen to honor the experts who contributed to the strategic projects and initiatives of the Dubai Police, wishing him continued success in his life.

Colonel Al-Suwaidi and Captain Al-Bastaki presented Mr. Baer with a certificate of thanks and gratitude and a gift in appreciation of what he had provided to the Dubai Police throughout his tenure.

For his part, Colin Baer expressed his deep thanks and gratitude to the Dubai Police General Command for this honor, and for the leadership’s continuous role in appreciating the bids and achievements of its military and civilian personnel, wishing the Dubai Police continued progress and prosperity, and thanked his colleagues at work for their good treatment and assistance. during his tenure.