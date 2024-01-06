The head of the Administrative Affairs Department at Bur Dubai Police Station, Colonel Abdul Salam Ahmed Al Mahri, honored the young resident, Muhammad Qaiser Muhammad Hanif, in appreciation of his cooperation and good behavior, which contributed to enhancing security and safety in society.

Colonel Al-Mahri praised Mohammed Qaisar’s good behavior and quick wit, stressing that the honor comes within the framework of the Dubai Police General Command’s constant keenness to honor its contributors and collaborators, whether those working in the public departments of Dubai Police or the external public, in appreciation of their positive and effective role in serving the community. This supports the work of the police and enhances its efforts towards establishing individuals’ sense of security.

Colonel Al-Mahri thanked Muhammad Qaysar for his cooperation and positivity, while the latter expressed his happiness with the honor, and stressed that it is an incentive for him and everyone in the importance of cooperation with the police services to serve society and enhance its stability.