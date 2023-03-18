Colonel Sultan Abdullah Al Owais, Acting Director of Al Qusais Police Station, honored the young man, Luc Ziyad Majdalani, a French national, for handing over to the police a sum of money amounting to 110 thousand dirhams, which was found in the area of ​​jurisdiction of the station.

Colonel Sultan Al Owais praised Mr. Luke Ziyad’s honesty, which embodies noble values, stressing that this honor comes within the framework of the Center’s administration’s interest in motivating the public in a way that contributes to achieving the strategic objectives of the Dubai Police General Command.

Colonel Sultan Al-Owais presented a certificate of thanks and appreciation and granted a happiness card to Mr. Luke Ziyad Majdalani for his good behavior, stressing that the honor comes within the framework of activating the role of community partnership between Dubai Police and the public, and spreading good qualities and the spirit of cooperation and working hand in hand in order to establish security and safety throughout the country. , praising the great role played by members of society and their active contribution to improving the reputation of the state through their fruitful cooperation with the police agencies.