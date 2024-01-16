.

The citizen, Issa Muhammad Al Falasi, contributed to saving the lives of eight fishermen from drowning. He also recovered the bodies of two victims of a boat that sank in the sea during a fishing trip they were on.

Dubai Police, under the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, took the initiative to honor Al-Falasi in recognition of his heroic role. The Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Community Happiness and Logistical Support Affairs, Major General Ahmed Hamad Rafi’i, praised the good and quick behavior of Al-Nukhatha Issa Al-Falasi, which contributed to saving the lives of the eight fishermen in a timely manner, stressing that His intervention was decisive in dealing with the incident.

In turn, citizen Issa Al Falasi expressed his appreciation for the Dubai Police initiative to honor him, stressing that what he did was a humanitarian duty as a citizen and individual in Emirati society, and he could not hesitate to provide assistance to others, especially in the moments between life and death.

He explained that he was on a fishing trip and noticed a person at a long distance being carried by the sea waves, so he immediately went to him and was surprised after rescuing him and administering first aid to him that there were nine other people who were with him on the boat in need of help, so he began searching for them and rescuing them until he was able to save him. Eight people, “all fishermen,” but two people could not be saved, who had died before he reached them.