The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Anti-Infiltrators Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, in cooperation with police stations and strategic partners, seized 88 street vendors, in addition to a number of vehicles used to sell vegetables and fruits in violation of public health and safety requirements, since the beginning of the holy month. .

The Director of the Anti-Infiltration Department, Colonel Ali Salem Al Shamsi, said that the arrest of the sellers comes as part of the efforts of the Dubai Police in cooperation with its partners since the beginning of Ramadan, to eliminate negative manifestations in the emirate, and to ensure the highest levels of security and safety for members of society, pointing out that these seizures It came for violating public safety requirements, in addition to distorting the general appearance by displaying a group of products in roads and alleys.

He explained that such unacceptable manifestations are active in workers’ gathering areas, and near their residences, calling on the public not to buy vegetables, fruits, and other food products from street vendors or unlicensed vehicles that stand on public roads, and to deal with licensed establishments to secure food needs, and that In order to preserve their health and food safety.

Al Shamsi said that the risks of buying food products from street vendors or through unlicensed vehicles that stop on public roads are great, given the possibility of violating health requirements and food health and safety standards, and poor presentation and storage, which may result in damage to these products, which may expose consumers to serious health risks.

For his part, Lieutenant Colonel Jassim Mohammed Al-Duhail, Head of the Department of Control of Violators, said that Dubai Police continues to arrest violators around the clock, as part of deliberate campaigns, suddenly and continuously, and in all places, in cooperation with partners.

He pointed out the importance of not dealing with street vendors, and communicating with the competent authorities to report any violations related to the sale of products, especially food, through unlicensed vehicles, until the necessary measures are taken in this regard.