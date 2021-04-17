The Director of the Ports Police Station, Colonel Dr. Hassan Suhail Al-Suwaidi, said that “the number of owners and leaders of marine craft registered in the Dubai Police application service (sail safely) reached 3,715 people in each of the“ Apple Store ”and“ Android ”platforms, and the number of calls reached »SOS, since the launch of the service, 65 calls.

Colonel Al Suwaidi stressed that the Dubai Police General Command, under the directives of the Commander in Chief, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, is keen to develop all services provided by the police sectors in various specialties, including the maritime sector, and to provide the latest technologies and artificial intelligence systems with international specifications, in order to achieve the strategic directions of the police Dubai is a “safe city” and the happiness of society.

He pointed out that the service, since its launch two years ago, has met with great demand from sea-goers and cruise enthusiasts of all kinds, due to the provision of an easy and reliable automatic service to call the rescue and ask for distress, after registering for the service in the Dubai Police application, and entering the trip plan and the sites expected to go to. And in the event that one of them is exposed to any emergency situation, all he has to do is press SOS, then the Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Operations and the Ports Police Center, will determine the location of the user and many information about his trip, through a smart platform in operations, linked to the service and contains a control screen Private and interactive map, and the service also automatically sends distress requests and alerts about delayed flights in case the user is unable to do so.

The head of the Maritime Rescue Department at the Ports Police Station, Lieutenant Colonel Ali Al-Naqbi, confirmed that the center harnessed all boats and mechanisms of maritime rescue and maritime security in the maritime jurisdiction areas within the eight stationing points, namely: Al Hamriya, Deira Port at Hyatt Regency, Dubai Creek at Al Maktoum Bridge. The floating bridge, Jumeirah 1, Fishermen’s Port (1), Jumeirah 4, Fishermen’s Port (2), and Jumeirah Fifth, Fishermen’s Port (3) in Jumeirah Umm Suqeim and Ain Dubai, in order to enhance the speed of responding to the distress call among the main tasks in responding to marine reports.





