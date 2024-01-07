The Security Awareness Department at the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Tourist Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, and the K9 Security Inspection Department, fulfilled the wish of two children from the Republic of Serbia to wear the police uniform of the Dubai Police and get a ride in the luxury patrols.

The wish came true for the two sibling children, Nikola and Natalia Vlahovic, who are 10 and 9 years old, respectively, during their parents’ visit to the country, as Dubai Police provided them with police officers’ uniforms and took them from their residence to the SPS smart police station in the La Mer area.

In the presence of their parents, the two children were able to take a tour of the luxury patrol, watch a police dog show, and take pictures with the “Amna” police doll, while the parents of the two children thanked the Dubai Police General Command for its keenness to make their two children happy and fulfill their wish.

It is worth noting that the Make a Wish activities come within the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to raise awareness and educate children, entertain them, bring joy and happiness to them, and achieve the highest levels of customer happiness and satisfaction.