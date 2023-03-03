The Security Awareness Department in the General Department of Community Happiness in Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Tourist Police Department in the General Department of Investigations and Criminal Investigation, the K9 Security Inspection Department, and the Hammels Games Company, fulfilled the desire of the family of the two children, Sultan and Maktoum Ahmed Hassan Mohammed, to work as a police officer for a working day. It provided them with police officer uniforms and enabled them to perform the officer’s field duties.

Dubai Police took the two children on a tour of the tourist security patrols, in addition to visiting the Dubai Police Officers Club, learning about its contents and services, and watching a show of police dogs.

The Director of the Security Awareness Department in the General Department of Community Happiness, Buti Ahmed bin Darwish Al Falasi, confirmed that the fulfillment of the two children’s wish comes within the framework of the “Child Happiness” program, which aims to achieve the children’s wish within the framework of the strategic direction of the Dubai Police in the happiness of the community, indicating that the Dubai Police does not It hesitates to meet or fulfill requests within the framework of its mission to spread happiness and enhance confidence in the police apparatus, which plays an important social role, in addition to its role in the security field.

In turn, the head of the Cultural Diversity Department in the Security Awareness Department in the General Department of Community Happiness, Major Ali Youssef Al Ali, confirmed that the two children’s assumption of the duties of a police officer came in response to the request of their family, which sent a letter to the Dubai Police e-mail. The family of the two children thanked the Dubai Police General Command for its keenness to make their two children happy and fulfill their wishes.