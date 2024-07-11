The General Department of Criminal Evidence at Dubai Police handled 58,344 examinations of various types of evidence, and submitted reports on them to the relevant authorities, whether in the Emirate of Dubai or other emirates.

During a press conference held yesterday, the Director of the General Department of Criminal Evidence, Major General Ahmed Thani bin Ghalita, reviewed the department’s indicators on a package of innovations and global standards applied by the Dubai Police Global Forensic Laboratory, such as quantitative remains collection sciences, bloodstain pattern analysis, underwater crime scenes, and forensic entomology.

Bin Ghalita said that the administration currently includes 280 experts in various scientific specializations, 40% of whom are women, which enhances women’s empowerment. It has also been able to register six patents and detect about 16 types of synthetic drugs.

In detail, the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology at Dubai Police announced its performance index in the scientific, specialized, professional and technical fields, innovations, inventions, and awards that it was able to achieve during the past year within its efforts in the police work system to enhance security and safety, and to reveal technical evidence to support police investigations in cases and provide evidence to achieve justice.

The Director of the General Department of Criminal Evidence, Major General Ahmed Thani bin Ghalita, said that the department currently includes 280 experts, 172 males and 108 females, in various important scientific specializations, and they hold advanced degrees, including doctorates, masters and bachelors, in law, police sciences, natural sciences, technology, administrative sciences, engineering, medicine and others.

He added that the administration registered 143 intellectual works during the past five years, 78 scientific researches, 20 scientific projects, and six patents, in addition to obtaining membership in 262 international and local bodies, institutions, and organizations.

He added that during the past year, it dealt with 58,344 requests for examination of various types of forensic evidence, and completed reports on them to the relevant authorities in the Emirate of Dubai and to other emirates. It was also able to obtain seven ISO certificates, including four ISO certificates in the administrative field, and three ISO certificates in the technical field, in addition to publishing 78 practical papers in peer-reviewed scientific journals, concluding 30 strategic and major local and international partnerships, and obtaining 18 accreditation awards in various scientific and criminal fields.

He pointed out that toxicology and chemistry experts at the Drug Observatory Centre of the General Department of Criminal Evidence were able to detect 16 types of new synthetic drugs during the past two years, thanks to the experiments, research and accurate laboratory analyses they conducted on materials that showed they contained toxins that affect human health and mental health, and these types were added to the list of drugs whose circulation is prohibited by law.

In a related context, the General Department of Criminal Evidence and Criminology revealed during the conference a group of its various innovations in scientific fields, and many patents, including the male DNA analysis tool (RM-yplex1) and (RM-yplex11), the rapid cup test for examining narcotics, and the gunshot examination device.

She pointed out that she has won many awards and accreditations, including eight forensic doctors obtaining the accreditation certificate from the American Association for Determining the Percentage of Disability in Injuries, winning two awards at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference for the year 2022-2023, obtaining the accreditation of two members of the forensic engineering team by the IBFES organization in the United States of America, in addition to the silver medal at the Seoul International Exhibition of Inventions, the Minister of Interior Award 2023 for the Biometric Fingerprint Tunnel Project, second place in the Emirates Innovates Award in the category of the best innovative initiative for the Biometric Fingerprint Project, international accreditation in the field of occupational health, and the British Ideas Award.

Global Business Guides

The General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology pointed out that it applies international working guidelines in its specialized work, including the sciences of collecting human remains, analyzing bloodstain patterns, investigating underwater crime scenes, forensic entomology, forensic profiling, and facial reconstruction technology. It is noteworthy that the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology participated in the UAE rescue team in Libya, and 10 experts in the field of forensic medicine, DNA, fingerprints, and crime scene contributed to efforts to identify victims as a result of the natural disaster.