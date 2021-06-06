The Dubai Police General Command has included the “Genesis 2021”, the first model in its fleet of vehicles

“80 GV”, which enters the region at all, and the first model of SUV of this brand, in cooperation with Juma Al Majid Corporation, the exclusive dealer for “Genesis” cars in the UAE.

The Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue in Dubai Police, Brigadier Dr. Muhammad Al-Razouki, said: “In Dubai Police, we are keen to include the latest models in our fleet of vehicles, the most efficient and flexible to deal with various situations and situations, and in a manner that enhances our work mechanisms to achieve the objectives of Dubai Police and to extend security and safety. in the Emirate.

He added: “We are pleased to cooperate with the Juma Al Majid Corporation, which is one of the oldest and most committed national companies, and we are confident that the car will contribute to improving our performance thanks to its innovative characteristics and specifications that help us perform our tasks optimally.” For his part, Vice President of Genesis Operations in the Middle East and Africa, Bang Sun Jeong, said, “The partnership is a testament to the car’s advanced specifications in its design, safety features and modern technologies, as this model is based on the commitment of (Genesis). The highest levels of service and comfort.”

For his part, General Director of Genesis Emirates, Sulaiman Al-Zaben, said: “We are proud of our partnership with Dubai Police, not only by supporting its fleet of vehicles, but also by cooperating with them in many initiatives that raise awareness among different segments of society for traffic safety.”



