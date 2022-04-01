The Dubai Police General Command has finished preparing fixed and mobile iftar cannons in the emirate’s regions, which are used during the blessed month of Ramadan, as was the custom during the holy month of each year.

On this occasion, the Director of the General Department of Organizations, Facilities and Emergency Security, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, congratulated Dubai Police leaders on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, confirming the completion of the processing of fixed and mobile breakfast cannons.

The commander of the Iftar cannon launch team at the Dubai Police General Command, Major Abdullah Tarish Al-Amimi, said that all final arrangements have been made regarding preparation for announcing the confirmation of the holy month, in line with the norms, customs and traditions that the Dubai Police General Command used to work with during the month of Ramadan, using Iftar cannons to inform Fasting people at the time of their breakfast daily.

And he stressed the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to preserve these Ramadan rituals, which include announcing the advent of the month of Ramadan and the time of Iftar, in addition to confirming the two Eids. In 5 regions, and other mobile in 11 regions.

He explained that the fixed cannons will be distributed on Palm Jumeirah at the Atlantis Resort, Business Bay at Burj Khalifa, Al Seef on Al Seef Street, Al Wahda at Century Mall, Hatta in front of the Emirates Association and Al Hillah Park.

While the mobile cannons will be distributed in each of the Satwa areas at the Great Mosque, Al Quoz at the Mosque of the Prophets, Al-Lisaili at the Al-Nahda School, Lahbab at the Lehbab Al-Oula Park, Al-Awir at the Sheikh Hamdan Mosque, Al-Khawaneej at the Al-Habbai Mosque, and Muhaisnah at the Abdul Rahman Al-Kitait Mosque, provided that It will remain in each region for three days, while it will be distributed in all areas of Al-Warqa at the Great Zarqa Mosque, Jebel Ali at the Ibn Battuta Commercial Center and Ain Dubai, and Nad Al Sheba at the Nad Al Sheba Park, and Al Barsha at the Lake Park, for only two days.



