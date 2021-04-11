The Dubai Police General Command has finished its equipment for preparing Iftar cannons that will be distributed in 6 regions of the Emirate of Dubai during the holy month of Ramadan, as is customary during the holy month of each year.

The Director of the General Administration of Bodies, Facilities and Emergency Security, Major General Abdullah Ali Al-Ghaithi, confirmed that all preparations have been completed to equip Iftar cannons for the Holy Month.

The commander and leader of the breakfast cannons firing team at the Dubai Police General Headquarters, Major Abdullah Tarish Al-Amimi, said that all final arrangements have been made regarding the preparation to announce the validation of the holy month, in line with the customs, customs and traditions that the Dubai Police General Command used to work on during the month of Ramadan using Iftar defender to inform the fasting people of their daily breakfast time.

He stressed the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to preserve these Ramadan rituals, which include announcing the advent of the month of Ramadan and the time for Iftar, in addition to confirming the two Eids, noting that a work team has been formed in each of the sites chosen to distribute the Iftar cannons, Atlantis The Palm, Al Salam Mosque. In Al Barsha, Burj Khalifa, Eid Chapel in Al Mankhool, Al Mamzar Beach, Al Habbai Mosque in Al Khawaneej.

He explained that Ramadan cannons are one of the distinctive symbols in the holy month, due to their attraction to families and tourists every year, but this year and in view of the conditions that the whole world is going through, and within the framework of precautionary measures and preventive measures taken by the Emirate of Dubai aimed at preserving public health, and in implementation According to the directives issued by the competent authorities in the country, and due to the public interest and the safety of all segments of society, it has been decided to hold Ramadan Cannons events for this year also without an audience, so Ramadan cannons were chosen in these locations, due to the population density in which they are located, where they can see the Iftar cannon From their homes, everyone can watch it on TV.





