The International Hemaya Center, affiliated to the General Department for Narcotics Control in Dubai Police, launched an awareness campaign entitled “Protect Yourself”, aimed at promoting awareness of drug harms and ways to prevent them, informing the public about the legal, penal, educational and behavioral aspects of drugs of all kinds, introducing their negative social and behavioral effects, and explaining Methods of luring drug users and the causes that lead to addiction, foremost among which are bad friends, with the aim of immunizing youth against drugs.

The campaign activities will be held in the Dubai World Trade Center, the Arabi Center, Al Barsha Mall and Al Warqa City Mall, throughout the month of Ramadan, from 8:30 pm to 12:00 midnight, and visitors to the platform will receive in-kind prizes provided by Hemaya International.

The Director of the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police, Brigadier General Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb, said that the department is keen, according to the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, to strengthen communication between the police and the public, and to strengthen relations with the community sector in general and the youth category in particular, and to measure Reactions to the campaigns carried out by the administration on the awareness and preventive levels, with different groups, nationalities and ages, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

He pointed out that the campaign was distributed to four sites, stressing that the preventive methodology followed in the administration falls within a clear strategy, which is that the control and control will not bear fruit as long as aspects of awareness in the youth sector and the community in general are not activated. His work to take to the field, and to educate people about the danger of submitting to drug dealers in general and narcotic pills in particular, and those in charge of the Dubai Police platforms in the four locations seek to clarify what these pills are, and their negative psychological and mental impact on students, and the offense that falls on them when they are caught by men Control, and its negative impact on the family.

He added that the work team is keen to devote a lot of time to explaining the importance of Article (43) of the UAE Anti-Narcotics Law, which exempts the user from punishment when he or one of his first or second degree relatives voluntarily surrenders to a treatment center or to the Public Prosecution or the police requesting treatment. Stressing that the legal article (43) aims to protect children from the clutches of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and all toxins, and to help them return to society as good people, without cases being registered against them within the criminal system, and they are not considered holders of precedents.

The work team provides screenings of films showing preventive ways to protect them from the danger of drugs of all kinds by raising the level of culture and cognitive awareness, and not submitting and submitting to bad companions, in addition to saying (no) to anyone who provides materials of unknown source, and the work team urges visitors to communicate with the administration The General Authority for Drug Control through Dubai Police Call Center 901, stressing that the information will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.





