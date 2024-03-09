Dubai Police took several measures to enhance traffic movement yesterday, during the wave of rain and weather fluctuations, as it diverted traffic on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road from the “City Center Mirdif” Bridge to Tripoli Street, due to the accumulation of water in several streets, including Amman, Aleppo and Al Nahda. Al Ittihad Street, Al Khawaneej, Al Yalayis and Al Qudra Streets. The Dubai Police General Traffic Department strengthened its presence at intersections and main roads to facilitate traffic and provide immediate assistance to street users, and appealed to the public – in light of the prevailing weather condition in the country, which is witnessing rain and winds of varying intensity, accompanied by thunder, lightning, hail, and low horizontal visibility – to take caution and caution. Reduce speeds on roads, avoid areas of flowing valleys and pools of water, and avoid going to the sea and beaches.

The Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, stressed the necessity of following all preventive measures, fully adhering to traffic laws and regulations, reducing speeds, avoiding using the phone while driving to photograph the atmosphere, which may result in serious traffic accidents, and adhering to leaving a sufficient safety distance that is appropriate. These conditions, ensuring the safety of all parts of the vehicle, avoiding changing lanes unless necessary, adhering to turn signals, not using hazard lights while driving, and adhering to the lane.

He called on drivers, in the event of a minor accident, not to stop in the middle of the road to inspect the damage, and the need to quickly remove the vehicles off the street and stay away from them by a sufficient safe distance, explaining that if the vehicle is exposed to severe damage and the driver is unable to move it, he must use warning signals, and secure himself and the people who drive him. accompanied by him, and place the warning triangle behind the vehicle at a sufficient distance to alert drivers coming from behind, abandon the vehicle completely, head off the road, and call the police.