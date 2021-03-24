The Director of Al-Raffa Police Station in Dubai, Brigadier General Ahmed Thani bin Ghalita, stated that confronting the new Corona virus (Covid-19) witnessed several exceptional humanitarian situations, pointing out that “Dubai Police have adopted three methods in dealing with hotbeds of Coronavirus infections in the jurisdiction areas. The various aspects included the complete closure in the Naif region, and dealing with a great deal of professionalism in partnership with the relevant authorities in the emirate, until the spread of the virus was completely contained in a unique experiment that will be studied later, and the second method was the partial closure in the Hor Al-Anz region, and during which we benefited from the experience of Naif. Good results were achieved. ”

Bin Ghalita told “Emirates Today” that the third method he applied was to avoid partial or total closures, and to work in focus without restricting the movement of the area’s population, explaining that the entire area was surveyed and the foci were identified in cooperation with the Health Authority and Dubai Municipality, and the fight began quietly without being aware of it. One.

He added that “the medical teams were wiping the entire building, and we chose a five-star hotel in the area to isolate the suspected cases, those that are confirmed to be infected, and the contacts, and we set closed floors for each category, until the injured recovered, and the contacts and suspects exceeded the allotted quarantine period.” ».

Bin Ghalita stated that “the center’s experience in combating the Corona pandemic witnessed several humanitarian aspects, represented by hundreds of people volunteering to help in awareness and prevention operations, and business owners donated facilities and foodstuffs, and one of them provided ground stores in his building that were converted into a center for the distribution of foodstuffs and meals to the injured. And the people who are subject to quarantine, until it came to the point that we do not find anyone to distribute these meals to.

And he continued: “We raised a clear slogan stating,“ Leave you in your apartment or house, and we will deliver to you your meal, ”which contributed to preventing the spread of infection through quick and quiet measures, without needing to increase the human cadres available to us.

He explained that the center had a pioneering experience with Rashid Hospital, carried out by 10 police officers affiliated with the center who dealt with all deaths and injuries throughout the pandemic period, without a single injury occurring among them, despite the sensitivity of their location and their presence in direct contact with the danger areas.

He stressed that the national sterilization program implemented by the state in general, and the government of Dubai in particular, is a pride for every resident of the UAE, as buildings were completely evacuated, washed from surface to ground, sterilized, and then rehoused, as well as workers’ housing, which contributed to containing the infection and preventing its spread.

Cooperation from the public in monitoring violators

The Director of the Rifaa Police Station in Dubai, Brigadier General Ahmed Thani bin Ghalita, said during an interview with the employees of the Dubai Media Corporation that there are collaborators from members of the public who have contributed to the detection of violations and behaviors that violated the precautionary measures set by the state, including people who used to hold group prayers on the roofs of buildings During the period of closure of mosques, as well as a ceremony held on a yacht, and a lack of commitment to spacing out in a restaurant.

He appealed to members of the community to communicate with Dubai Police directly through its various channels, such as the call line 901, the smart application, or the “eyes” program, and not to take individual action or come into contact with people who are not committed to wearing masks or other procedures.





