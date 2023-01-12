Dubai Police announced the qualification and establishment of the “first specialized tactical team for special operations.”

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, said that the Dubai Police is proud of the ambition and passion of its female cadres, and their insistence on joining the difficult fields and specializations that men have always monopolized, such as special operations, stressing that they were able, with great determination, to prove competence in performing these tasks. tasks, so that this team becomes the first nucleus of the military in the field of special operations «tactical teams» in the Dubai Police.

Al-Marri noted the results achieved by the team during the Police Championship for Specialized Teams No. 6, which is organized by the Ministry of Interior in cooperation with the Dubai Police General Command, in Al-Rawiya Square in Dubai.

For his part, Acting Director of the General Department of Organizations, Facilities and Emergency Security, Brigadier General Rashid Al-Falasi, stated that the department attracted female military personnel of different ranks from all public administrations and police stations, to join this specialized team, and they underwent multiple tests by trainers and specialists in the department, and the results of the tests were presented. On a committee to choose the best among them.

Brigadier General Obaid bin Yarouf Al Ketbi, Acting Deputy Director for Organizations, Facilities and Emergency Security and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Emirates Challenge for Tactical Teams, stated that the team members underwent multiple specialized training programs, including tactical shooting, storming, raiding, snipers and endurance, which gained them great experience, and they reached an advanced level of skill. Full readiness to perform tasks and participate in local and international tournaments.

In turn, the protection element of the head of the team, Lieutenant Latifa Abdulaziz Al-Salman, confirmed the keenness of the Dubai Police leaders to provide the necessary facilities and support to establish the first women’s team for special operations, stressing that all members of the team are ready to carry out the tasks assigned to them to the fullest.

