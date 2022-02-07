Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, witnessed the celebration of the Dubai Police General Command and Expo 2020 Dubai, by breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest number of people who participated in the longest series of videos in various international languages (Video Chain), depicting the transmission of the “Expo 2020 Dubai” logo across a specific geographical scope, with the participation of 265 people of different nationalities in Al Forsan Park at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Dubai Police General Command and Expo 2020 Dubai received an official Guinness certificate in the presence of Minister of State for International Cooperation, Director General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Office, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Administration Affairs Major General Ahmed Mohamed Rafi, and Director of the General Department of Human Resources Brigadier Saleh Murad and a number of officers And officials of the pavilions of the countries participating in the global event.

For his part, Director of the Missions and Attraction Department in the General Department of Human Resources, Lt. Col. Dr. Mansour Hassan Al Balushi, valued the unlimited support of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, for the work team, and praised their efforts, which culminated in the participation of 265 people, including 146 females and 119 males of 193 nationalities. Representatives in 192 participating pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Lt. Colonel Dr. Al Balushi explained that the initiative aims to enhance the reputation of the United Arab Emirates and its leadership in hosting this global event, in a creative and innovative manner, noting at the same time that the initiative came in cooperation between the Dubai Police General Command employees, university students and educational institutions, and a number of Expo volunteers.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

