The Dubai Police General Command signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Emirates Literature Foundation, defining the commitment of both parties to enrich the experience of inmates in penal and correctional institutions, through the “From Inside Out” initiative, which continues its relentless efforts since it was first launched by the Emirates Literature Foundation in 2017, with the support of From Dubai Police, with the aim of enabling inmates of penal and correctional institutions in Dubai to communicate with writers and writers, and to reap the benefits of the many benefits of reading and writing.

The memorandum was signed by the Dubai Police, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, Brigadier General Khaled Shuhail, and on the part of the Emirates Literature Foundation, the CEO and member of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Literature Foundation, Isabel Abu Alhoul, in the presence of a number of officers and individuals from both sides.

Shuhail stressed the importance of signing the agreement with the Emirates Literature Foundation, to enable inmates of penal and correctional institutions to communicate effectively with writers and benefit from them, especially since the agreement includes joint and related responsibilities towards ethics, as well as coordination and cooperation between the two parties in holding workshops and lectures for inmates in Arabic and English, and media promotion between two sides.

For her part, Abualhoul said, “Our mission is to employ literature and evoke its role in the lives of the largest possible number of people, especially those who do not have the opportunity to obtain literary works themselves, or to communicate with writers and creators. Guests who have been able to participate in various aspects of the initiative have shown us great gratitude for having this exceptional opportunity and making great use of it. ”

Both Dubai Police and the Emirates Literature Foundation agree that writing can be a very effective way to address ideas, experiences, and emotions, as it brings long-term benefits to mental health, and significantly reduces the risk of recidivism. Reading provides communication with the world in a way. Better, and it is an important way to reintegrate those who feel isolated and disconnected from their communities.

Reading and writing reduce the risk of inmates returning to criminal activity.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

