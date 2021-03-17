The Victim Communication Section at the Raffa Police Station provided assistance to humanitarian cases and directed the necessary care and support for them, according to the director of the center, Brigadier Ahmed Thani bin Ghalita, who emphasized the importance of the department’s role in the presence of Rashid Hospital in its area of ​​competence, which is the main destination for victims of accidents. And others in the emirate.

Bin Ghalita told «Emirates Today» that one of the prominent cases that the department dealt with was, finally, a young child of people of determination suffering deaf and dumb, his mother and maternal aunt were busy with him while they were in the Jafiliya market, and the child kept moving alone until he reached an oud. Maitha, and police officers spotted him at the metro station.

He added that all attempts failed to identify his identity, as he did not carry any papers, in addition to the difficulty of communicating with him, so he was transferred to the Al-Raffa Police Station, where he was hosted in a room equipped for children containing toys and entertainment facilities, and a sign interpreter was used to communicate with him, but without Feasibility as well.

He pointed out that the communication team with the victim was keen to contain the child and take care of him, and to send a circular with his specifications to all police stations in the emirate, until a signal was received from Bur Dubai Police Station stating that the mother and aunt had resorted to them to register a report of the loss of a child, so they were brought to the Raffa Police Station and handed over the child. With the signing of a pledge on his mother to take good care of him and take into account his health conditions.

Ben Ghalita emphasized that the center pays special attention to reports related to children, especially in cases of abuse or harassment, and provides legal and psychological advice to victims, as well as the necessary awareness of how to confront any attempts to harm children.

He stressed that the center attaches great importance to the victim communication department, given its important humanitarian role in alleviating the suffering of victims of traffic accidents and criminal reports, pointing out that the department won the Commander in Chief Award for Victim Care in its last session in 2019, during which it communicated with 11,882 victims, while He contacted 9,360 victims in 2020, achieving 100%, despite the circumstances of the Corona pandemic.

He pointed out that one of the prominent cases that the department dealt with was an elderly Arab visitor, who came to the state to spend a period with his son, then decided to go out to wander alone, while his son was at work, then he walked without aim until he moved away from the place of residence, and did not know the way back, He also does not memorize his son’s phone number, and found the Al-Raffa police station in front of him, so he decided to enter after hesitation in light of the culture of fear of interacting with the police, which controls some.

Bin Ghalita said that the communication team with the victim received the man with love and humanity, removed fear and tension from him, and assured him that the center would reach the son, who was identified by his name, then the work team determined his workplace and contacted him and reported the presence of his father in the center.

He added that the son was surprised upon his presence that his father was receiving the necessary care, especially in light of his advanced age, and the father showed great appreciation for the care he found at the center, stressing that he had heard a lot about the Dubai police, but he discovered the reality himself.

Follow up of the psychological state

The Director of Al-Raffa Police Station, Brigadier General Ahmed Thani bin Ghalita, confirmed that the victim’s communication section is in charge of following up the victim’s psychological, health and moral status, in addition to developments related to the case that concerns him, or the accident he was exposed to.

He added that a team from the department visits accident victims in hospitals to check on them, and to ensure that they receive the necessary care, during the period of their treatment.

Al-Raffa Center has an equipped room for children that contains games and entertainment facilities.





