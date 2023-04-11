The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Child and Women Protection Department in the General Department of Human Rights, ended the suffering of 3 children, who were denied study and treatment for a whole year, after their father abandoned them and his wife, taking their passports with him, and they were unable to obtain alternative ones, because their country’s consulate refused to implement the procedures. Without the written consent of both parents, especially with custody disputes between them.

The Director of the Child and Women’s Protection Department, Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Ali Muhammad Al-Matroushi, said that the mother tried hard with the consulate for a year to find solutions and extract identification papers for her three children, who are respectively 3, 8 and 10 years old, but the consulate was renewing its refusal based on the law of her country that issuing a passport Travel requires the consent of both parents.

He added, “During this period, the mother was unable to enroll her children in schools, and provide health insurance for them due to the lack of identification papers, and after the means were narrowed, and she was unable to find solutions with their country’s consulate, she resorted to the “Children’s Oasis” in the General Department of Human Rights at the police headquarters. Main Dubai, for help.

Lieutenant Colonel Al Matrooshi explained that the mother has a judicial ruling from the competent court in Dubai regarding her right to custody, therefore, according to Article (11) of Federal Law No. (3) of 2016 regarding the Child Rights Law “Wadeema”, each of the child’s parents or his He has the legal authority to obtain papers proving his birth, nationality, and all other identification papers pertaining to him in accordance with the laws in force in the country. Accordingly, the Dubai police contacted the Dubai courts, so that the judge issued an order to issue passports for the three children, based on the (Wadimah) law, in cooperation with the consulate of her country.

He emphasized that the law guarantees the child the right to identity, in that the child has an independent entity and identity like all other people in society, and that he has a name and family to which he belongs, date of birth, gender and nationality, and he enjoys protection, rights and services from the country to which he belongs.

He noted the communication channels through which anyone can report cases of violation of children’s rights, through the child and women protection service on the Dubai Police website, and the Dubai Police smart application, in addition to calling the number (901), and resorting to the Children’s Oasis at the main headquarters of the General Command. .