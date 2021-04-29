The “Fireworks Awareness Campaign” team at the General Administration of Bodies, Facilities and Emergency Security at Dubai Police continues its awareness-raising efforts in educating the community about the dangers of fireworks, coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan and the approach of the blessed Eid Al Fitr occasion, within the framework of the annual initiative that the department undertakes in cooperation and coordination with Hemaya International Center of the General Administration for Drug Control and the Department of Economic Development in Dubai.

The Director of the General Administration for Bodies, Facilities and Emergency Security, Major General Abdullah Ali Al-Ghaithi, emphasized that the protection of children, families and society in the emirate is the basis for the initiatives and campaigns implemented by Dubai Police, in order to protect society from those with weak souls who take advantage of the blessed month of Ramadan, holidays and events to sell games Fiery and financial gain, ignoring the dangers they cause to the safety of our children and our society.

Major General Al-Ghaithi explained that the campaign aims to protect, educate and educate society about the dangers of fireworks, control unlicensed fireworks and violate their owners, and activate communication and coordination between governmental and private institutions to confront these phenomena, as the campaign is implemented by several means, including inspection tours of stores and warehouses in coordination with the relevant authorities. Relevancy and awareness through social media.

Major General Al-Ghaithi added, that the campaign team, through awareness programs, is communicating clear information to parents and children about the extent of the danger of fireworks that cause injuries that may result in burns and various deformations that lead to permanent disabilities, in addition to causing fires that threaten the safety of people and property, and cause damage. Physical and environmental.

Major General Al-Ghaithi called for the need for everyone to join forces in this aspect, noting the importance of the effective role of the family, by preventing their children from having fun and having fun with fireworks and turning them into more useful games, and raising the level of family awareness of the dangers that may result from the use of fireworks.

For his part, the General Coordinator of the Fireworks Campaign, Lieutenant Omar, said that the legal penalty stipulated in Article 54 specifies the penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of not less than 100,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who without a license trade in fireworks Or import, export, manufacture or enter the country.





