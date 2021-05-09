The Dubai Police General Command was able to arrest Michael Paul Mogan, 35, one of the most wanted persons of the British National Crime Agency, for belonging to an organized international criminal gang specialized in drug trafficking, and his involvement in smuggling narcotic toxins to the United Kingdom, after the Dubai police received Red Notice from the International Criminal Police Organization “INTERPOL”.

The British security authorities thanked the Dubai Police General Command for the speedy arrest of Mogan, a British national, for his good coordination, professionalism and cooperation with it and with the “Interpol” organization in the process of arresting him, noting that Mogan is one of the most wanted names for eight years, for his involvement. In drug trafficking operations on an international level, and his participation as a key member in a plot to bring hundreds of kilograms of cocaine to Britain, and enable him to escape from its anti-drug agents.

For his part, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri affirmed the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command, with the support and directives of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, to combat all forms of organized international crime and arrest the perpetrators. The necessary legal measures against them, in addition to working to develop deep and solid relations between the United Arab Emirates and various countries of the world in the field of combating organized crime, in a way that creates societies free from narcotic toxins and arms trafficking.

He said that the arrest of Mogan reflects the extent of the Dubai Police General Command’s keenness, through its work under the umbrella of the Ministry of Interior, to translate the UAE’s approach to fruitful cooperation with police agencies in the world, and to address crime everywhere, by extending bridges of communication with it, foremost among which is the organization INTERPOL, affirming the state’s positive contribution to making the world a place where everyone enjoys security and safety from transnational crimes.

In turn, Nicky Holland, Director of Investigations at the British Crime Agency, said that Mogan’s arrest came as a result of investigations that spanned years in cooperation with law enforcement partners in the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East, and we are especially grateful to the Dubai Police for their efforts in tracking and arresting him. Official to the UAE to collect it.

“The arrest of Mogan is a warning message to other fugitives that there is global action to arrest them,” she added.

The Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations at Dubai Police, Brigadier Jamal Al-Jallaf, said that according to the mutual cooperation and coordination between Dubai Police and the British Police to monitor international wanted persons, pass information between the two sides, and the issuance of the Red Notice against Mogan, Dubai policemen worked to determine his identity, despite entering the country with a passport With a name other than his real name, and a different nationality for his country, Britain, then he was placed under close surveillance.

He pointed out that the search and investigation teams were able to locate his place of residence, and professionally followed all his daily movements, then the raid teams raided his residence, and were able to control it easily.

For his part, the Director of the Wanted Department at the General Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Colonel Saeed Al Qamzi, confirmed that the Dubai Police, after receiving a red notice on Mogan’s involvement in drug trafficking cases, began verifying his identity and was able to identify him despite his attempts to hide it.

He pointed out that Dubai Police used the latest modern technologies in the Criminal Data Analysis Center and was able to reach the identity of Mogan, then verify that he is the same person, despite his impersonation of a different personality and names.

Al Qamzi indicated that Dubai Police referred Mogan’s file to the Public Prosecution to take legal measures to order his extradition in accordance with the international laws followed in this regard.

Close follow-up

Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, confirmed that the arrest of Mogan came after continuous and careful follow-up of his movements by the work teams in the General Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Investigations immediately after the issuance of the Red Notice of his arrest, praising the efforts of all the work teams that I contributed to the toppling of Mogan with a professional and high speed during the raid on his residence.

He said, “Through exchanging information with the British authorities regarding Mogan, a working group was formed of elite officers and members of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, represented by the Wanted Persons Department for Research and Investigation, and the officers working in the Criminal Data Analysis Center to follow up on his movements and arrest him.” Al-Mansoori added that the work teams worked on harnessing the latest artificial intelligence techniques in the Criminal Data Analysis Center, which contributed to determining his identity and place of residence, and then worked to follow his movements and activities, up to the zero hour to control him.

Exceptional craftsmanship

The Director General of Operations at the National Crime Agency, Steve Rodhouse, confirmed that the arrest of Mogan reflects the extent of close cooperation between Dubai Police and the agency, adding: “I would like to commend the efforts of the Dubai Police General Command, especially the investigators at the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, who showed their professionalism. Exceptional, and using all the modern technology available to them, they were able to locate Mogan and arrest him. ”





