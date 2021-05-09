Dubai Police arrested Michael Morgan, one of the most wanted persons of the British National Crime Agency, for belonging to an international criminal gang specialized in drug trafficking, and his involvement in smuggling narcotic poisons to the United Kingdom, after Dubai police received the red notice from the International Criminal Police Organization INTERPOL.
