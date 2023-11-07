The Dubai Police General Traffic Department recorded 47 traffic accidents that caused the death of two children and the injury of 45 others with varying injuries during the first ten months of this year, attributing this to behaviors that cause danger to children, such as hugging them while driving or allowing those under the age of ten or those less than 145 cm sitting in the front seat.

The administration launched an awareness campaign under the title “Children’s Seat, Safety and Reassurance” to enhance their safety on the roads by raising awareness among parents of the importance of installing a child seat, with the aim of protecting them from the risks of accidents. The campaign included distributing seats for free to parents in various streets.

Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, confirmed that the safety of children and protecting them from the dangers of traffic accidents is at the top of the department’s priorities, calling on parents to adhere to the traffic law and install child seats in the designated places in vehicles.

He warned against wrong behaviors that represent a great danger to children, including leaving or holding the father or mother for the child in the front seat, as this represents a blatant violation of the law and behavior that threatens the life and safety of the child. He pointed out that allowing those under ten years of age or those whose height is less than 145 centimeters to sit in the seat. The front part falls within the same violation, and represents a threat to the safety of the child, if the driver stops suddenly, or the vehicle is involved in a traffic accident, as the child, due to his small size, rushes forward and collides with the interior parts of the car or is pushed out of it.

He explained that the penalty for this violation is 400 dirhams, noting that the administration recorded 47 accidents in which the victims were children, which caused the death of two children, the serious injury of another, 19 others with moderate injuries, and 25 minor injuries.

He pointed out that Dubai Police is coordinating with its partners in the campaign to educate community members about the most appropriate ways to choose seats appropriate for the child’s age, and how to install them correctly, in a way that ensures the safety of everyone inside the vehicle. The department is also responsible for distributing free seats to parents on various roads during the campaign period, noting the great cooperation. This was demonstrated by the campaign partners by providing child seats and offering gifts and incentive rewards.