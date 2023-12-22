Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, chaired a coordination meeting with strategic partners from the commercial centers and major residential complexes sector, to discuss security and organizational arrangements for New Year’s celebrations in 2024.

During the meeting, the partners’ comments and inquiries were listened to and the challenges, locations of events and fireworks, and tourist police procedures were discussed, in addition to the residential complex security project, operations procedures and call centres.

The joint plans of the various parties involved in securing the celebrations that are expected to be attended by a large number of the public were also presented, to follow up on the celebrations that will begin in different regions of the Emirate of Dubai.

Al Mansouri stressed that the New Year celebration is one of the most important events organized by the Emirate of Dubai, especially since it witnesses a large crowd in various locations in Dubai, pointing out that the concerned authorities have put all their human and technical capabilities into place to provide comfort and smooth movement for all visitors.

He explained that the solidarity and cooperation of all is one of the fundamental matters for the success of the major celebrations and events hosted and organized by Dubai, especially with regard to organizing traffic, as traffic congestion constitutes one of the most prominent challenges during New Year’s celebrations, as large numbers of observers are expected to attend the events held around the city. Different from the Emirate of Dubai.

For her part, Director of the Strategic Affairs Department at the Dubai Government Media Office, Dr. Maitha bint Issa Buhumaid, expressed her thanks to the Dubai Police General Command for its security and police efforts in securing all activities and events in accordance with the highest international standards, stressing the importance of coordination meetings between the various parties for planning. To organize major events that Dubai hosts and organizes throughout the year, especially New Year’s celebrations, which every year witness increasing numbers of audiences and tourists from all over the world.

Buhumaid stressed the importance of coordination with media agencies to highlight the tireless efforts made by government agencies to organize events of a global nature, which are witnessing international interest from all international media outlets that report Dubai’s celebrations at the forefront of their news, just like the rest of the famous world capitals.

The Dubai Events Security Committee, in cooperation with the Dubai Police Resilience Center, carried out the internal “table” exercise, in preparation for the New Year’s Eve 2024 event, with the participation of various government and semi-governmental departments and institutions and partners in Dubai, in the presence of the Director of the General Department of Bodies, Facilities and Emergency Security at the Dubai Police. Dubai, Major General Rashid Khalifa bin Darwish Al Falasi.

Al Falasi provided an explanation of the stages that the exercise will go through, explaining the strategic objectives for emergencies, crises and disasters, and the importance of these exercises in drawing scenarios for crises likely to occur in the region, and measuring the readiness of the concerned authorities and teams to deal with such situations, and then the potential scenarios were presented. As a joint mock exercise between the concerned authorities, it took place in several stages before, during and after the event.

