Dubai Police has successfully developed and manufactured a shooting chair specifically for people of determination with rifles. It has been registered as an “intellectual classification” and approved by the International Shooting and Shooting Federation. This achievement is an important step towards achieving effective participation for people of determination in all areas of life, including sports..

This came within the framework of its ongoing efforts to support people of determination, and based on the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police..

His Excellency Major General Ali Ghanem, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Community Happiness and Logistics Support, stressed the importance of the role played by Dubai Police in supporting and empowering people of determination, in line with the Dubai Strategy for People of Determination, Dubai Plan 2033 and the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination..

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director General of Community Happiness, pointed out that this achievement came as a result of years of work and development to support people of determination in local and international forums, as a specialised wheelchair was invented to enable player Aisha Al Shamsi to achieve outstanding performance in shooting..

It is noteworthy that the player Aisha Al Shamsi is one of the prominent figures in the sport of Paralympic shooting, as she suffers from amputation syndrome and foot atrophy, but she was able to achieve many medals in international championships, and qualified to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympics..

The shooting chair, which was manufactured using advanced technologies, is distinguished by its ability to meet the needs of shooters with disabilities who have amputated hands and feet, as it provides high flexibility in movement and shooting, and contains advanced technologies that ensure accurate performance and comfort during training and participation in tournaments..