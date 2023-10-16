Dubai Police denied what was circulated about 4 Israelis being stabbed in Dubai, as the Dubai Government Media Office stated through its official account on the social networking site “X”, “Twitter” previously.
Dubai Police stressed that the security and safety of everyone is one of the most important priorities of the UAE. It also calls on everyone to rely on official sources for news and to avoid circulating rumors and false news
