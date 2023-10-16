Dubai Police denied reports that four Israelis were stabbed in Dubai. She stressed that the security and safety of everyone is one of the most important priorities of the UAE, calling on everyone to rely on official sources of news, and to stay away from circulating rumours.

The Dubai Government Media Office said, via a tweet on its official account on the social networking site “X”: “Dubai Police denied what was circulated about four Israelis being stabbed in Dubai, stressing that the security and safety of everyone is one of the most important priorities of the UAE, and it also calls on everyone to rely on… Official sources of news, and avoid circulating rumors and false news.”