The Positive Spirit Council, in cooperation with the Security Inspection Department, organized K9 The General Department of Security of Organizations and Facilities at Dubai Police, the Council of People of Determination at Dubai Police, and Children’s City, are holding summer activities for male and female students, in Children’s City, as part of their keenness to enhance communication with children and work to make them happy..

The event was attended by Lieutenant Colonel Salah Al Mazrouei, Director of the Security Inspection Department, and a number of members of the Positive Spirit Council. It included introducing male and female students to the role of police dogs in police work, and the role they play in preventing crime and protecting society..

Fatima Ahmed Yousef Buhajir, Head of the Positive Spirit Council, explained that the summer event aims to make students happy during their summer vacations, increase their knowledge of information, develop their skills, and introduce them to the community police role. She thanked the Security Inspection Department and the Children’s City for their continuous cooperation in making the summer events held by the Positive Spirit Council a success, and everyone who contributed to their success, wishing everyone success..