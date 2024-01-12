Dubai Police called for curbing the irresponsible traffic behavior of some young people, such as driving recklessly and disturbing residents of residential areas.

She added that there is a societal responsibility that falls on parents as they are the first line of defense for their children, calling on the families of young people to take care of their children and not allow them to commit irresponsible behaviors, and to monitor them so that they do not make mistakes that may have dire consequences for them and their children, and cause huge losses in lives and property. public behavior.

The Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, confirmed that the General Traffic Department launched a seizure campaign that resulted in the issuance of 560 traffic violations, and the impoundment of 132 vehicles and motorcycles, including 91 vehicles and 41 motorcycles, for their drivers’ non-compliance with traffic laws following a number of traffic violations. Among the reports and complaints received from the General Traffic Department from residents of the Emirate of Dubai about some drivers of vehicles, motorcycles and electric bikes driving them recklessly and in a showy manner that poses a danger to the public, as well as driving against the direction of traffic, and committing serious violations.

Al Mazrouei added that Dubai Police will not tolerate reckless drivers, and parents of juveniles will be summoned to alert them to the extent of the danger committed by their children, pointing out that the provisions of Decree (30) of 2023 regarding the seizure of vehicles will be implemented, which aims to preserve lives and property and confront reckless drivers who endanger… Their lives and the lives of others are at risk, noting that the value of seizing violating vehicles and bicycles will reach 50 thousand dirhams.

The Director of the General Traffic Department pointed out that the lack of awareness among some parents leads their children to commit more violations that pose a threat to their lives if they are exposed to serious accidents.

Al Mazrouei appealed to community members when observing negative phenomena or dangerous behaviors to report them to the “Police Eye” service via the Dubai Police application on smart phones, or by calling 901, wishing safety for everyone.