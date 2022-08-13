Dubai (Etihad)

The Dubai Police General Command, in cooperation with the UAE Professionals Association, concluded the activities of its “Summer Camps” initiative at the Al Nasr Cultural Sports Club, which lasted for 4 days, aimed at providing sports activity for children, ensuring their enjoyment in an atmosphere of friendship within the club’s vicinity, and holding events that bring them together with Families and people of determination.

The closing activities were attended by Ahmed Al-Daleel Al-Rumaithi, Director of Al-Nasr Club Academy, Hend Boasaiba, Child Protection Officer at the club, Fatima Buhajeer, coordinator of the Positive Spirit Initiative in Dubai Police, and a number of employees and trainers.

Dubai Police, represented by the Dubai Police Academy, the Security Awareness Department, the Security Inspection Department, and the “Positive Spirit” and “Your Commitment to Happiness” initiatives, designed an awareness and educational bag that suits the age and knowledge level, combines fun and benefit at the same time, and enhances students’ capacity building and refining their talents during the season. The summer vacation, and contributes to the consolidation of authentic social and national values ​​in them through its diverse and interesting activities full of knowledge and entertainment.

The activities of the “Summer Camps” initiative aim to enhance social communication with all segments of society, work to make it happy in a way that achieves security, tranquility and well-being among all members of society, and work to achieve the goals that Dubai Police seek to engage the community, for the benefit and interest in raising the security culture. and societal.

The initiative included awareness and entertainment activities and activities, police dog shows, luxury security patrols, Dubai Police music, and awareness programs for Policeman Mansour and Amna.