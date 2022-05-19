Dubai (Al-Ittihad) – The Dubai Police General Command concluded today, Thursday, its participation in the activities of the twenty-first annual session of the Airport Show 2022, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center, providing the participants with an explanation of the “Housing Security” service available on its application on smart phones. And via the Dubai Police website. Dubai Police indicated that the housing security service is a preventive security service to protect the homes of the public while they spend their vacations inside or outside the country or during their travels for any other reasons, stressing that members of the public can register for the service through the Dubai Police application in an easy way, by entering the application and selecting The housing security program, then registering the data, determining the location of the house, reviewing the terms and then agreeing to them, and filling in its own data such as the ID number and e-mail. Dubai Police urged travelers on vacations during the coming summer period to the importance of depositing money and valuables in banks or transferring them to the house of a relative or friend who is in the country, and securing the external gate of the house so that it does not reveal the situation inside, and the need to close the door and windows of the house well with locks, preferably They are electronic, difficult to open, and do not leave anything valuable in an exposed place. Dubai Police also presented, through its platform, to the visitors of the exhibition, the various services provided by the Dubai Police General Command through its smart application on the “Apple Store” and “Google Play” and through the website, which contribute to enhancing security and safety and the happiness of community members, such as the service of “reporting accidents.” “Simple Traffic”, which enables drivers to report accidents on their own without having to wait for the police car, the “traffic accidents and unknown accidents” reporting service, the “We are all police” service to report traffic violations and violations, in addition to the “Police Eye” service aimed To the contribution of community members to maintaining security and reducing crime. The exhibition also witnessed the public’s acquaintance with the tasks carried out by the K9 Security Inspection Department in the General Department for the Security of Organizations, Facilities and Emergencies, through the use of trained police dogs to detect crimes, providing the highest levels of security and safety for the community, and contributing to ensuring the safety of many sites, places and events. In addition to the societal role through the participation of police dogs in presenting performances in various events.